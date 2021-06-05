Kris Jenner Wants Kourtney Kardashian to Grow Old with Scott Disick

In the event you haven’t been keeping up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show’s final season is lagging slightly behind the events of real life. Meaning, on the show Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been doing their whole “will we or won’t we” thing, while IRL Kourt is completely obsessed with Travis Barker. And to make things slightly more awkward, a teaser for Thursday’s episode shows Kris Jenner telling Kourt that she’d love her and Scott to grow old together.

“You guys look like you’re at the prom,” Kris says while looking at a throwback photo of Kourtney and Scott. “Listen, there’s nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone and be happy and content and peaceful … and, it would always be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know? “

Kourtney’s response to this musing is a sarcastic “wouldn’t that be a dream,” while Kris adds, “He fits well with all of us because we’ve all been around each other for so long. I think at this stage, from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him. “

Meanwhile, Kourtney says in an interview that she’s done talking about her and Scott getting back together. “My whole family, for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together. It’s frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks, but sometimes I just don’t care to have it just be such a conversation all the time, so I’ll just kind of brush it off in a nice way. “

FYI, Scott is currently dating Amelia Hamlin — but apparently he’s been in his feelings about Kourtney and Travis. More on that whole thing here.

