Kris Jenner Reveals Which Daughter Is the “Hardest” to Work With

Kris jenner won’t play favorites, but she is spilling the tea on her genetically linked clientele.

During part one of tonight’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, host Andy Cohen grilled the world’s most famous momager for secrets on her family-run empire, including which daughter is the most difficult to work with and if she ever feels guilty taking a cut from her kin.

First, however, Andy questioned if Kris really is the “devilish mastermind” social media has sometimes made her out to be.

“No,” she responded, explaining, “I think a manager is definitely somebody who organizes all the chaos and tries to come up with some great ideas and work together and collab with the kids.”

Both Kendall jenner and Kim kardashian came to KJ’s defense, claiming their mom has never leaked stories to the press or manufactured drama for her family’s gain.

As Kim put it, “It bugs me when they say, like, if something really tragic happened or something really sad and they’re like, ‘You know Kris Jenner was behind this.’ Like that stuff just is, like, who would do that? We’re such a close family. It’s all love. ”