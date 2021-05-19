Kris Jenner reveals what we can expect from her family’s next show

The matriarch, Kris jenner, 65 is looking forward to her entire family moving to Hulu once the reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ air its latest episode this year on channel E! after twenty seasons on the air.

The change of platform is the natural evolution for the media clan, in Kris’s opinion, due to the scope and wide catalog that the streaming service has.

“This is the next chapter for us. In the new series, you will see us evolve as a family. The fans want us to be who we are and, right from the start, They have become emotionally involved in our history as much as we are ourselves. They will be delighted to see us continue this journey ”, he promised this Tuesday at the presentation of the new projects that Disney is preparing in the field of fiction.

“I can’t say much more about what’s to come, but here’s a spoiler: we’re going to be fabulous and all eyes will be on us“.

The family -which includes Kim Kardashian, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, and her mother-side younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner – signed a multi-year exclusive agreement with Hulu in December to “create global content,” to be distributed exclusively through the subscription service in the United States now. through its Star equivalent in other territories of the world.

This news confirmed that the Kardashian-Jenners would not say goodbye to the profitable format of reality television due to fatigue and the fights that arose between them due to the unfair distribution of the workload. Kim and Khloé, for example, repeatedly complained that Kourtney had closed the doors of their home to cameras and, therefore, they had to record for more hours to generate sufficient content.

