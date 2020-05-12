“data-reactid =” 26 “> Each of these items was adorned with a fun personalized message such as” I better do it myself “, in the case of the sex toy,” I’m sick of having kids “or” it’s five o’clock the afternoon somewhere “, to justify the drinks that Kris takes from time to time after hours.

“To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother possible through the lessons you taught me as a mother, friend and mentor. I could not have wished for a more wonderful one than you and I love you very much. Motherhood is a blessing incredible and I thank all my children, who have given me the opportunity to love, learn and grow as a mother and grandmother. Seeing my girls become mothers has brought me great happiness and I thank God every day for my family, “he assured in an emotional writing shared on Instagram.