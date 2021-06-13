Kris Jenner is delighted with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s love story



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Photo: Backgrid. / Grosby Group

The matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kris jenner, has once again shown that she is delighted with the love story that her firstborn lives, Kourtney kardashian, with Travis barker, the drummer of the rock band Blink-182: all this to the point of openly showing off the unbeatable moment that the two lovers live during their last radio interview.

During her time on the Ryan Seacrest program, the businesswoman and manager of the most important family in the world of reality television has pointed out that Kourtney and Travis’ sentimental relationship is simply “the best”, but has not wanted to anticipate events such as the possible marital engagement of the couple, something that has been speculated a lot lately, and other plans for the future.

“Isn’t that cool? Sincerely, it’s the best relationship in the world“, Has expressed with enthusiasm during his conversation with the also famous presenter. Do not forget that Kris maintains a very close bond with Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-partner and father of her three children, but that does not seem to be an obstacle for the television star to celebrate in a big way and without ambiguity, the new life stage and loving one that the eldest of her offspring enjoys.