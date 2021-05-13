Kris Jenner didn’t spend a penny on Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday gift



Kris Jenner gives her daughter Kim Kardashian a gift for her 40th birthday and it didn’t cost her a penny. He wrote her a 20-page letter.

The tv star Kris jenner, matriarch of the Kardashian clan, did not use her bulging bank account to entertain her daughter Kim kardashian with expensive gifts for his 40th birthday (In addition to the parties that Kris had and did not pay). This time, the Kardashian-Jenner mom didn’t have to spend a penny on the gift that he gave to his spoiled. The present was a letter written by Kris that ran to 20 pages.

Despite the party that Kim had for having become forty but very well preserved. He received a spectacular and very personal gift from his mom. In her last radio intervention, the also manager of all her offspring has revealed that she also had a very emotional and personal detail for the most famous of her offspring. So, Kris decided to take a pen and paper to write him a letter of no less than 20 pages full of anecdotes, memories and praise linked to the fascinating life of the businesswoman: a gesture that, however, will also be extended to the rest of her children when their time comes.

“I always thought of writing letters to my children to celebrate special occasions, but the truth is that it takes a lot of time from me because I usually write very long letters. In any case, for Kim’s last birthday last year, I sat down for a long time to write her a very nice letter, expressing everything I felt for her. And I think I ended up writing 20 pages or so ”, explained the ‘momager’ on her way through the podcast ‘At Home with Linda and Drew Scott’, before admitting that Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie they already had their respective missives. It will be Khloé and Rob Kardashian’s turn shortly.

On the other hand, yesterday Kim Kardashian returned to give something to talk about on social networks. It turns out that the famous woman published a photo in a bikini from the beach to show off her great body at 40. But what caught the attention was not his figure but the supposed excess of photoshop that Kanye West’s ex used in the image. Supposedly one finger was erased and, instead of showing up with five, only four were visible in the image.

A few years ago the same thing happened to him but, instead of one less, he appeared with six fingers in the image. So later, Kim had to post a photo of her feet so that people would see that she has five toes like everyone else and not six like the wave was riding.

