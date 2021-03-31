Kris Jenner confirmed that Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were indeed dating

The matriarch of the Kardashian Jenner clan spoke with Ellen about the ending of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and as always, she ended up revealing some of her daughters’ best kept secrets.

Ellen and Kris chatted via Zoom and the host managed to get information from you about your daughter’s love life featuring the iconic and classic Never Have My Kids Ever game.

During the game, the host asked the reality TV star “My kids have never dated a boy band member” and Kris responded with a sign that said “Yes they have” to which Ellen replied: “Yes, Kendall and Harry, right?”.