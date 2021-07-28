in NBA

Kris Dunn will exercise his player option with the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks player Kris Dunn will accept his $ 5 million player option for the 2021-22 season, according to journalist Shams Charania.

After signing with Georgia, the guard had a very bumpy season. Ankle surgery and subsequent back injury would limit his participation to just four games.

If he can get back in good shape and achieve some consistency he aims to emerge as that backup point guard for Trae Young that the Hawks need so much. A deficiency that, in the same way, they could solve from the draft, where they have the pick 20.

In his five NBA seasons, Dunn has played a total of 231 games, averaging 8.2 points and 4.1 assists.

(Cover photo by Patrick McDermott / .)

