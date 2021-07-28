Kris Dunn secures her contract with Hawks for next season

As might be expected, Kris dunn he has secured his contract with the Atlanta Hawks for next season. The point guard will make the option of the player who has his contract effective in his last year, season 2021-2022, according to the journalist Shams Charania (.).

In this way, Dunn is secured next season a salary of 5 million dollars, a salary that is not bad at all if we examine where he is in his career right now.

Dunn’s first year with the Hawks was a complete disaster. He arrived to reinforce the second unit of the team, but could barely step on the track. He first had an injury to his right ankle that forced him to undergo surgery in December and later led to back problems. The result is that he only played 4 regular season games and 5 playoff games, and in both cases peripherally, with very few minutes of action.

Dunn averaged 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in the regular season with a 1-for-12 run from the field. And in the playoffs he made 1.2 points and 1 assist in 6.6 minutes. Improper numbers for a draft pick like his, as he was selected fifth in 2016.

The point guard, a defensive player, signed a $ 10 million, 2-year contract with Hawks in 2020, but his first year in Atlanta, weighed down by injuries, has done nothing more than confirm the downward path of his career in the NBA. He is still 27 years old. It will be necessary to see how it performs when your body responds to it.