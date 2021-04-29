Kris Dunn and Matisse Thybulle almost went to fists in game between Bulls and 76ers

The player of the Atlanta Hawks Kris dunn he almost went to fists with Matisse Thybulle of the 76ers on Wednesday night on the day of the NBA.

Although it was an easy win for the 76ers team, things got a bit heated on the night when the two players had a physical showdown under the basket after a layup from Matisse.

In the video you can see how Kris dunn He is the one who starts the problem by pushing the Philadelphia player for no reason, the player responded to the altercation and then more players got involved in the players’ row.

Here the video:

Kris Dunn received a tech after getting into it with Matisse and Shake. pic.twitter.com/z0cVx6myvN – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 29, 2021

Luckily, players and referees of the NBA they intervened in time and things did not go very far, the players each received a technical foul but nothing more serious from there. The 76ers ended up winning easily against the Hawks 123 a87.