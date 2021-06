What a last year that the surprising 25-year-old Czech has stuck Barbora Krejcikova. The one from Brno less than 365 days ago was not even in the top 100 of the ranking. Just three months ago it entered the top 50 and in this Roland Garros he was only participating in the fifth Grand Slam of his career. And now, Roland Garros champion. Simply spectacular about Barbora, total meteoric.