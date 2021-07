Barbora Krejcikova reached the end of WTA Prague 2021 without having conceded a single set, like his compatriot Tereza Martincova. What was clear is that the title was going to stay at home, and the top favorite managed to lift it after only conceding two games to her rival (6-2 and 6-0) and a painful partial of 11-0. In this way, Krejcikova continues to show that she is one of the fittest players on the circuit WTA.