Krejcikova talks and her bond with Jana Novotna

It has had enormous significance for Barbora Krejcikova his triumph in the final of Roland Garros in view of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The Czech has commented at length at a press conference about her bond with the great champion of her country who died in 2017. She has assured that she will continue to work hard and that she will not change even if her life changes. And the factor of your psychologist, basic to solve your panic attacks before games.

A dream come true

“I’m extremely happy. It’s a dream come true of course. I find it really difficult to articulate all the words and make sense of them right now with so many emotions. Very happy to have handled all situations the way I have. I think. which has been the key above the rest. I spoke with my psychologist again before the game, we talked a lot. I had the intention that when I entered the court I would no longer have the panic that I had in other games. And so it was. Very happy to that.

It’s something I’ve always dreamed of, winning here at Roland Garros. My first title in doubles, then mixed. I was now telling myself how great it would be to win the title in all three categories. I can’t believe what I’m living through. “

The changes in her life after becoming a Grand Slam champion

“I have no plans to change anything, do anything different from what I had been doing. Just keep working hard. This is a huge motivation to go back to working really hard, enjoying the road, enjoying tennis and everything in general. I guess a lot of things they’ll change around me. But I’ll still be that girl from a small town where I used to play tennis against a wall. “

The game connections and similarities with Jana Novotna

“We used to work together on many aspects. But I never tried to imitate her. I think that each one is special, that’s what I have done. We really work a lot on the issue of cuts. I have been using them a lot during the last games and today too. The cut is a difficult blow to counteract. I love it in any case that I am compared to her.

Jana is someone very special to me. She clearly told me back in the day, ‘go there and go pro.’ When I was 18 and finished my junior years, I didn’t really know what to do. There was a moment when I approached her. I even went to her house with my parents to ask her and ask her advice. He was very nice to me. We had a very special bond and when I discovered that I was ill and then that it would not come out well, I realized what it was giving me. All his experience, a lot of his strength and his attitude. He taught me many things at the end of his life. He felt like he had to be there with her. I did not handle that situation well, my parents told me not to go see it again, that it would ruin me with it.

I’m very happy about this now, I think she would also be happy to see me there. All of this is why she is taking care of me now, why I have won Grand Slams, because she is there taking care of me from somewhere. She wants to see me win. She knows what it means to me and I know what it means to her. “

The psychologist factor in this great success

“I’ve actually been talking to her since the game I played with Sloane (Stephens). It was something really difficult, something really hard. I hadn’t seen myself in a situation like this, not singles. I was feeling a little panicky. I had a lot of things. I wanted to win. On the other hand I knew that if I really wanted to win, I was going to put pressure on myself and therefore not win. We had talks in that regard. She told me to just go out and enjoy. We talked about how I had to address myself to myself, about what to do when I felt nervous on the track. It also gave me a lot of courage to go out there on the track. Something incredible what happened afterwards, something totally unexpected. He told me before the final to just enjoy it, to I will take it as another party. “