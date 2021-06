Barbora Krejcikova has made history for world tennis by signing a memorable winning double in Roland Garros 2021. The Czech player was key to winning alongside Katerina siniakova in a final where they showed an obvious superiority over Iga Swiatek and Betthanie Mattek-Sands. The serve of the veteran American was very weak and they did not find a way to impose on a perfectly blended pair, who won 6-4 6-2.