Krejcikova and Siniakova qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Czech players Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova, number 7 of the WTA and number 8 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the forecasts by expiring in one hour and four minutes by 6-4 and 6-0 to the czech tennis player Kveta Peschke already the german Vivian Heisen, numbers 20 and 129 of the WTA in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros. After this result, the couple managed to qualify for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, while the losing pair, meanwhile, managed it once. In addition, Krejcikova and Siniakova achieved 67% effectiveness in the first serve and took 71% of the service points, while their rivals obtained a 71% effectiveness and managed to win 46% of the service points. To conclude, in terms of fouls, the qualified players committed 3 double faults and the eliminated players committed 2.

In the round of 16, Krejcikova and Siniakova will face the winners of the match between Saisai zheng Y Ellen perez against Gabriela dabrowski Y Leylah Annie Fernandez.

The tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) is held between June 2 and 13 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.