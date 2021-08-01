Krejcikova and Siniakova, Olympic gold in women’s doubles

There was no historic double in the final of the women’s doubles of the Tokyo Olympics 2021. After winning the gold medal in the individual yesterday, Belinda Bencic could not repeat feat with his partner Viktorija Golubic. It is no coincidence: they were measured against those who are the second and third best players in the doubles ranking, a tremendously consolidated couple that this morning once again demonstrated their power. Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova they gave him the olympic gold to Czech Republic after defeating the Swiss through a clearing 7-5 and 6-1. An incredible success that rounds off an already historic year (they won the title at Roland Garros and reached the final of the Australian Open).