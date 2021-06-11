Krejcikova and Siniakova move on to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the semifinals

06/11/2021

On at 15:15 CEST

The Czechs Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova, number 7 of the WTA and number 8 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the semifinals of Roland-Garros in one hour and eleven minutes per 6-1 and 6-2 to the polish tennis player Magda Linette, number 173 of the WTA and the American tennis player Bernarda pear, number 138 of the WTA. After this result, the players managed to qualify for the Roland-Garros final.

The losing pair managed to break their rivals’ serve twice, while the winners did it 7 times. In addition, Krejcikova and Siniakova had 70% first serve and committed 3 double faults, managing to win 52% of the service points, while their opponents achieved 59% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 37% of points to serve.

During the final Krejcikova and Siniakova will play against the winners of the match that will face Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek against Irina-Camelia Begu Y Nadia podoroska.

The tournament Roland-Garros Doubles Fem. It takes place on exterior clay and a total of 64 couples participate in it. Likewise, its celebration takes place from June 2 to 13 in Paris.