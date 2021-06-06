Krejcikova and Siniakova move on to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the round of 16

06/06/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

The Czechs Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova, number 7 of the WTA and number 8 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-3 in two hours and five minutes to the Canadian players Gabriela dabrowski Y Leylah Annie Fernandez, number 11 of the WTA and, number 157 of the WTA respectively. Following this result, the players managed to qualify for the Roland-Garros quarter-finals.

The statistics about the match show that Krejcikova and Siniakova, the winners, managed to break the serve 3 times to their rivals, had a 74% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 63% of the service points. As for the defeated pair, they managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, had 65% first serve, made 3 double faults and managed to win 61% of their service points.

Krejcikova and Siniakova will meet in the quarterfinals of the competition with the Czech players Kristyna Pliskova Y Karolina Pliskova.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) occurs between June 2 and 13 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.