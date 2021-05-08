Krejcikova and Siniakova, champions in Madrid

The Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, second seeds, won the title of the women’s doubles tournament of the Mutua Madrid Open after winning the Canadian Gabriela dabrowski already the dutch Demi Schuurs, third favorites, 6-4 and 6-3.

The Czech couple took an hour and nineteen minutes to close their seventh title, the second in 2021 after winning in Melbourne at the beginning of the year.

Krejcikova and Siniakova, finalists of the Australian Open and once world number one, they gave no choice to their opponents, inferior throughout the game and unable to question the Czech superiority.