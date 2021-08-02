Krejcikova and Siniakova, a gold in honor of all Czechs

It is incredible that a country like Czech Republic, absolute reference in women’s tennis for the past few decades, I would never have seen a woman dangling gold on a pair of Olympic Games. In none of the modalities, and that there were several occasions where they stayed close, but until yesterday the only Olympic champion they could boast of was Miroslav Mecir (Seoul 1988), although we all know that he was born in Slovakia. And what about the girls? They have had to wait for the irruption of Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova so that all of your nation’s historic names may be honored with the most precious metal of all.

“The motivation that we felt through the previous medalists of our country has been incredible, really great, it was something that helped us a lot to inspire us. I think we should thank them for everything they did in the past because without them, we simply would not have that motivation and inspiration ”, recognized the current Roland Garros champion after winning the final against Bencic and Golubic. The day before, Belinda herself was in charge of stopping the feet of Marketa Vondrousova, which also aspired to be the first Czech women’s gold in history, but was left on the doorstep.

Sukova and Noventa also stayed at the gates in Seoul 1988, where they lost the final to Americans Shriver and Garrison. Eight years later, the same couple again had to settle for silver in Atlanta 1996, as again an American duo (Gigi Fernandez and Mary Joe Fernandez) snatched their dream. Finally, in London 2012, Hradecka and Hlavackova were within a breath of avenging this curse, but there the American flag appeared for the third time, held this time by the Williams sisters, to prevent them from hanging the gold. With no USA involved in Tokyo 2020, Krejcikova and Siniakova had a golden opportunity for revenge, and they did.

“Being Olympic champions is a really important success, we are very happy and very grateful to have been here. We have made a great effort together during these 10 days, but now we have this beautiful gold medal in our hands, it is practically a dream come true ”, acknowledged Barbora after the final in a year where she has become the protagonist of the WTA circuit.

The medal is the fourth title that the Czechs have won together this season, after being champions at Gipssland, the Mutua Madrid Open and Roland Garros. However, according to Siniakova this one is not like the others. “This one is really special, it is different from the others. We have enjoyed every minute, every moment on the track, it was very difficult to get here. I am very happy to have continued fighting until reaching the goal, the gold medal. To think about all this right now is amazing, I feel very honored to have represented my country in the Olympic Games ”, she valued.

Bencic, one step away from the double

For its part, the success of the Czechs meant blocking the Olympic double that Belinda Bencic aspired to, who reached the doubles final with the individual gold around her neck. I cannot be for the Swiss, although listening to her words makes us reflect on the true success of having come this far.

“It’s not just about the color of the medals, winning or losing, it’s about the memories we’ve created that will last a lifetime. Sharing this with Viktorija is something incredible, in the whole week I never felt like I was in a normal tournament, playing alone. She was by my side at all times, we have won this together. When we are 80 years old and we have a coffee, we will talk about these moments ”, said Flawil’s with good humor.