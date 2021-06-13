Krejcikova also wins the Roland Garros doubles

06/13/2021 at 2:55 PM CEST

A day after lifting her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros, the Czech Barbora Krejcikova He also prevailed in the female team, achieving a feat that no one had signed in Paris since the French Mary pierce in 2000.

Associated with her compatriot Katerina siniakova, Krejcikova they won 6-4 and 6-2 in the final to the pair formed by the American Bethanie Mattkek–Sands and the Polish Iga Swiatek, which last year won the singles title.

The Czech couple thus scored their third Grand Slam title, after Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2018.

Krejcikova also has the mixed doubles titles of the Australian Open of 2019 and 2021, along with the American Rajeev ram, and with the Croatian Nikola Mektic last year’s Australian Open.