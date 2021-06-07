KRC Genk: Gerardo Arteaga increases his value after his great season in Belgium

One of the weak points that Mexican soccer has had in recent years has been the wings, especially on the right, so several have begun to ask Martino to try with Arteaga on that side after his good performances with him ‘Tri ‘.

With few reflections, Arteaga left for Europe last summer, news that surprised Santos Laguna fans. It did not reach such a showy league, but it is one of the ‘hotbeds’ for the top leagues of the old continent.

Arteaga had very little activity in the first round of the Belgian league; however, as of January, the 22-year-old won the title with the Genk, getting a ticket to the third round of the Champions League. His performances have been rewarded, since, Transfermarkt increased in value in the last update.

At the beginning of the season, the Mexican player had a value of 3.5 million euros, increased by 1.5 million, which represents an increase of 45 percent. Arteaga played 28 games and scored a goal during the season, in addition, he attended four times.