KRC Genk: Gerardo Arteaga, former Santos Laguna, will play Champions League next season

Despite not having many reflectors, the Santos Laguna youth squad, Gerardo Arteaga, was runner-up with the KRC Genk in Belgium and will play the third round of the Champions League, which in case of winning the series, will qualify for the group stage.

The left back has been one of the great revelations of the tournament. He had a difficult first half; However, in the second half of the Jupiler Pro League, the 22-year-old won the title, being a key player in the final phase of the league.

He still has one game to go against Club Brugge, who drew their game against Anderlecht to be crowned with 44 points. Many fans wondered why he was champion if the Mexican team could match them on the last date.

The reason is that Bruges made more points in the regular tournament, remembering that Genk was fourth in the Play-Offs. Arteaga played 28 games between the cup and the league, scoring a goal and assisting four times.