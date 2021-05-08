KRC Genk: Gerardo Arteaga, former Santos Laguna, approaches the league title in Belgium

Despite not having the reflectors like other players found in the old continent, what Gerardo Arteaga it has been wonderful in his first season with the KRC Genk from Belgium.

The one formed in Santos Laguna has become a key piece and is closing the season in a great way. Genl has achieved two victories in the final phase of the championship, in which the first four places participate.

Arteaga surprised locals and strangers with his great ball control in two specific plays. The left-back received the ball like ‘Neymar’, minutes before he had done so dominating the ball.

Arteaga’s growth in these six months has been exponential. I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes to a bigger club this summer. pic.twitter.com/xPHVTYNfxB – Martín del Palacio Langer (@martindelp) May 8, 2021

Genk managed to beat Bruges 3-0, which is the leader of the competition with 39 units; However, with this result, the Mexican team cut the gap and is five points behind the lead, with four games to go.