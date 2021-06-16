Kraven the Huntsman movie gets another classic Spider-Man villain

They recently confirmed that they will make a Kraven the Hunter movie and we can already know the first plans for this project.

The actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the protagonist of the film Kraven the hunter and it seems that he will have to face Chameleon a classic villain from Spider-man. SONY is looking for an actor in his thirties to play Dmitri Smerdyakov. At the moment it is not known with certainty if he will be the only antagonist, but it is said that he has a “significant presence in the film”.

The movie of Kraven the hunter will be directed by JC Chandor (Triple Frontier; A Most Violent Year) with a script by Art marcum Y Matt holloway (Iron Man; Uncharted) and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer; Jack Reacher: Never Go Back). The release date is January 13, 2023, so it is normal that for now they are taking it easy on the production.

Supposedly the actor Numan Acar played the character in the movie Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), as he was an associate of Nick fury called Dmitri, although it seems that now it will be rebooted.

Who is Chameleon?

The truth is Dmitri Smerdyakov he is a very interesting character that for sure can fit very well in a movie like Kraven the hunter, since in the comics of Marvel both villains of Spider-man They are half siblings, so they can explain that family dynamic in the story that they will adapt. Since the relationship between them was quite complicated.

Chameleon was one of the first villains of Spider-man, since it appeared in the first issue of The Amazing Spider-Man. His greatest ability is that of disguise, since he can imitate any human form, gestures and voices. Which makes him a pretty effective spy.

