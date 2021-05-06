Kraken will need to share customer data with the US tax service.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States will have the power to request data from its customers to the Kraken exchange. The news comes from an order issued by a federal court in the Northern District of California, published this Wednesday, May 5.

The order states that the IRS will be able to issue a “John Doe subpoena,” which reveals the identity of taxpayers who have used the exchange. In short, the US tax service is looking for data on taxpayers who have moved at least $ 20,000 by trading cryptocurrencies as bitcoin between the years 2016 and 2020.

This California court decision responds to concerns that U.S. citizens are not paying taxes for their activities associated with cryptocurrencies.

Chuck Rettig, commissioner of the IRS, assured that “there is no excuse so that the taxpayers continue without reporting the income obtained and the taxes owed by transactions in virtual currency”. In his opinion, this method advances in “discovering those who are trying to evade the reports and avoid paying their fair share.”

Acting Deputy Attorney General for the Department of Justice (DoJ), David A. Hubbert, referred to the ruling as “an important step in ensuring that cryptocurrency owners comply with tax laws.”

Those who transact with cryptocurrencies must comply with their tax obligations like any other taxpayer. David A. Hubbert, Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice.

The publication, available on the DoJ website, states that this order does not contemplate accusations against Kraken for any non-compliance or “irregularities” with respect to its activities.

Rather, the subpoena seeks access to specific customer data. According to the document, the IRS conducts an investigation and there are people who “have a reasonable basis to believe that they may have violated internal income laws.”

Crusade for the collection of taxes to users of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

The new order is another step in the crusade that the IRS has undertaken to identify cryptocurrency users and charge them taxes for their activities with said assets, as CriptoNoticias has reported.

As early as last April, a federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, had issued a judgment like this for Circle, the Boston-based operator of Kraken. Although this order already covered the exchange, as a subsidiary of Circle, The new ruling is directed directly at the San Francisco-based company.

Among the actions that the US tax agency has taken to end anonymous operations with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, highlights your intention to access the hardware wallets.

Just a few days ago, this media reported the intention of the IRS to create a series of tools to hack private keys to these wallets and thus have access to the funds they store and avoid tax evasion.