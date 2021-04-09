Kraken will go the Coinbase route with a direct listing in 2022

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken plans to go public via direct listing next year. The exchange decision comes after seeing a higher level of new clients and trading volume within the platform.

It is also worth mentioning that Kraken is following the same route as its competitor Coinbase, which will go public on April 14 through a direct listing.

Kraken was founded in 2011 as a cryptocurrency exchange. It has grown to become one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, with more than 6 million clients.

Recent Bitcoin rally benefited the exchange

Kraken co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell recently said in an interview that Bitcoin’s rally has greatly benefited the exchange. In mid-March, the top cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $ 60,000 following increased interest from institutional traders.

The exchange posted first-quarter direct revenue of $ 1.8 billion, which is higher than its total revenue for the 2020 hole. “The first quarter just completely wiped out the entirety of last year,” Powell said.

The cryptocurrency market has not only had a positive impact on Kraken, as other companies have benefited immensely as well. In the first quarter of the year, Robinhood recorded an all-time high of 9.5 million users trading cryptocurrencies, according to the company’s blog post. This figure is more than 5 times higher than the number of users in the fourth quarter of last year.

Powell said a direct listing is a more likely route for the company, given that it has expanded to the point of accommodating that type of listing.

Regarding the timing of the deal, Powell stated that the exchange is looking to make its debut on the stock market next year.

“We are looking to go public sometime next year,” reiterated Powell.

