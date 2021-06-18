Kraken could go public in 2022 according to CEO Jesse Powell

Kraken CEO Jesse Powell told Bloomberg that the exchange is preparing to go public in the next 12 to 18 months.

This would make Kraken the second US crypto exchange to go public, following the disputed direct listing of Coinbase earlier this year.

Kraken is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, with a user base of more than six million and a monthly trading volume that consistently exceeds $ 1 billion since the beginning of the year. The exchange has raised $ 118.5 million so far, all of it through private equity.

Kraken IPO exceeds direct listing

In April 2021, reports began to emerge that the San Francisco-based exchange had plans to go public. At the time, Powell told CNBC that the exchange had seen phenomenal growth along with the market rally. He said this opened the possibility of going public in 2022. Earlier this month, he said that the exchange could opt for the IPO (public offering for sale) route instead of direct listing.

By February 2021, it had already eclipsed 2020 volumes. User registrations in the first quarter of 2021 quadrupled those of the second half of 2020, while cash volumes were 1.5 times higher than for all of 2020.

Flash Crash Ethereum kraken

In that interview with CNBC, Powell said executives were waiting to see what Coinbase’s valuation would be, which turned out to be more than $ 100 billion. In his interview with Bloomberg, he seemed confident in the success of the IPO, saying they were “doing all the prep work.” The cryptocurrency exchange has also focused on compliance, tightening the rules for US clients..

Bloomberg cites unidentified sources who claim that private financing could put the valuation above $ 10 billion, which could even exceed $ 20 billion. The Kraken CEO has high hopes for the broader crypto market and sees more growth to the upside, and possibly a new all-time high by the end of the year.

Cryptocurrency companies keep wanting to go public despite market downturn

The news of Kraken’s IPO is one more sign that the crypto market is taking hold in the broader financial world.. Several big-name cryptocurrency-related companies have been toying with the idea of ​​going public as well, though few have offered concrete statements on the matter.

Now that Powell confirms the rumors that Kraken will go public, it could be the beginning of a new wave of IPOs or direct listings. Coinbase was the first major company to do so, attracting all the headlines and bringing the market to the broader public awareness.

Coinbase

COIN shares are still quite far from the highs present in the first days of their trading, but analysts are quite optimistic. It is not uncommon for companies to go down in the months following their IPO. Whatever Kraken’s performance, the most important thing is that many cryptocurrency companies are now safe enough to want to go public.

