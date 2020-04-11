Two years ago, this volcano caused the death of 435 people, experts assure that it will not trigger another eruption

By: Web Writing

As happened two years ago, the Krakatoa volcano made a shocking eruption in Indonesia.

According to volcanologist Devy Kamil Syahbana, this event will not trigger another eruption volcanic, at least that’s how it is contemplated for the moment.

Some images taken by webcams near the island of Anak Krakatau reveal that the column of ash It has reached 600 meters in height.

Authorities monitor the behavior of the volcano to avoid further risks.

It should be noted that in 1883 this volcano also entered eruption causing the death of 36 thousand people.