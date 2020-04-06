Serbian tennis player Filip Krajinovic He showed his sadness when hearing the news of the cancellation of a tournament as emblematic as Wimbledon: “The suspension of Wimbledon was a real shock. I am very disappointed by what happened, although it was a long-awaited decision seeing the rumors that came from several days ago. It is very sad but our great goal is to face the pandemic and stay healthy, “said the Serbian player who makes it clear that if the US Open were not to play, the season would be suspended:” I hope that the US Open will dispute, although I have to say that I doubt it very much. In case it were canceled, the season could be considered as finished and wait until next year, “he concluded in statements collected by Sport Klub.

