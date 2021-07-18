Krajinovic-Carreño (Final): A deserved title before Tokyo

The Asturian player, thirteenth in the ATP ranking, made the most of the strength of his serve to beat the Balkan, who aspired in the German competition to the first title in his career.

Carreño, who faced the duel with the title of Marbella conquered in 2021 that added to those obtained in 2019 in Chengdu, on Estoril in 2017 and those of Moscow and Winston Salem In 2016, he managed to break his rival’s serve in the third game of the first set and maintain the advantage until the end of the heat, which he beat the rest.

He prolonged his dominance at the start of the second set that also started with a break. Then he clung to his until he reached the close of the win after one hour and twenty-three minutes of play. Carreño, who played his ninth final in Hamburg and had lost in two of the three clashes with the Serbian, extended his record to six titles. Krajinovic, however, accentuated their bad relationship in the decisive matches. He has lost the four finals he has played so far.

