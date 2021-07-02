Krajinovic and Sabanov stay out of Wimbledon round of 32

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 07:15 CEST

The Italian tennis player Simone bolelli, number 46 of the ATP and the Argentine player Maximo gonzalez, number 36 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-3, 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-3 in two hours and three minutes to Serbian Filip Krajinovic, number 406 of the ATP and the Croatian player Matej sabanov, number 115 of the ATP in the 30th final of Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Bolelli and Gonzalez, the winners, managed to break their rivals’ serve 4 times, while the defeated pair, for their part, managed to do so twice. Likewise, Bolelli and Gonzalez had a 78% effectiveness in the first service and managed to win 72% of the service points, while their opponents obtained a 79% effectiveness and managed to win 60% of the service points. To conclude, regarding the penalties, the classified players committed a double fault and their opponents made 2 double faults.

Bolelli and Gonzalez will meet in the round of 32 of the championship with the French Edouard Roger-Vasselin Y Henri Kontinen.

The tournament Wimbledon Doubles Masc. It is carried out on outdoor grass and during the course of it a total of 64 couples face each other. Likewise, its celebration takes place between June 28 and July 11 in London.