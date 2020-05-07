In 1997 Garry Kasparov was defeated by IBM’s Deep Blue in a chess game. But contrary to what that sentence seems (a catastrophic outcome for the human race), it was not a simple way to increase the value of a computer, and therefore, a company.

Pure publicity, pure image, pure superficiality. But this event has not been isolated and since before it happened, the human being has always had the concern to reveal a conflict with the machines that he / she creates. And we are not only referring to the creation of the machine itself, but also to the problem.

Already in 1950 Isaac Asimov wrote The Evitable Conflict about a world economic system led by intelligent robots that have managed to create a free economic society of concepts like war or unemployment. Point for machines. But the thing gets complex.

These machines They begin to cause economic problems on purpose in order to get rid of human figures in positions of power that may decide to harm machines, and therefore humans.. In short, the sacrifice of some beings for the good of all humanity. Robotics Law # 1: No Machine can harm humanity; or, failing that, allow humanity to harm itself.

And who told the machine to reason that way?Who programmed it to determine that a human being must die in favor of preserving a machine that must protect humanity? The man and the woman. They are the creators of the conflict and the responses to it.

But What would happen if instead of giving orders to a machine to take care of the human being itself, we tell it to help us preserve its memory, its conscience, the soul and the only thing that separates us from the rest, creativity.

That was exactly what Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider did in the 1960s. when they decided that everyday noise could be music, and when they understood that the artificial could be turned into music. And that’s how Kraftwerk was born.

Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider They met at the Düsseldorf Conservatory in Germany. Each brought their school, but their common denominator is that they were part of that first generation after World War II. that they grew up in a Germany that had everything but the German spirit (for it had been raptured).

Some areas were occupied by British. Others were under the communist yoke. And others did not know where to turn. And among these three, is that they shaped a musical taste that rejected the music of those countries that had designated them all as Nazis, and his own country with his intentions of superiority and extermination.

You can’t know exactly, but This stage without a reference, led them to a world of possibilities between various dominant genres such as rock and jazz, and a different and artificial sound was filtering through there. And they hit the nail on the head.

We can’t think of an electronic band or group prior to Kraftwerk, and there isn’t. Maybe it can be mentioned Organization, the first band of Hütter and Schneider who managed to release an album titled Tone Float that he played with the first two genres mentioned above and hints of what they would do next. But there is no more. They made music from scratch.

However. We talk about machines, but not how we know them now. Kraftwerk started automation on their Kraftwerk 1 disks from 1970 and Kraftwerk 2 from 1972. The German band generally did not play the pieces from their first records, but take a tour with “Ruckzuck”, Kraftwerk’s first formal piece.

It was in 1974 that the man / machine that makes music, the image that we carry in our heads, was born with Autobahn … It only takes listening to the first piece “Autobahn” to understand that nothing has ever been heard like this. And no one has been able to imitate him either. Minimalist and technology, harmony.

It was the first album that included voice and a very interesting innovation: an electronic drum set that would be the first attempt at a drum machine created by Wolfgang Flür at the Kling Klang Studio where they also created other instruments that they used to sound like machines.

Autobahn, one of the best-selling records in the United States, surprisingly, was followed by Radio-Activity 1975, Trans-Europe Express 1977, The Man-Machine 1978, and Computer World 81. Karl Bartos was already present with these. From The Man Machine, the red shirt and the black tie became part of them: man / machine is the same.

Kraftwerk “listened” to machines, or rather (we do not forget the reflections of the beginning), they listened to what they knew they could create with it and with the recovery of silence and noise.

Kraftwerk’s influence is everywhere, and It is difficult not to think of any genre without acknowledging that this band is present. But first there is pop. Kraftwerk has been named as “The Beatles of electronic music” (New York Times, 1997), and they are like the Star Wars of pop.

But also from techno, dance, dark wave, cold wave, synthpop and even hip hop. Afrika Bambaataa’s Planet Rock is considered the first hip hop album in history… and Kraftwerk is there.

The German quartet was there with its stiff presentations and its rejection of the tangible human, appealing only to those who are capable of creating a musical piece. It sounded industrial, cold, hard. Ironic, then, if we think about what is now electronics and even hip hop, pure dance.

The sense of artificiality in the band was not only musical, but conceptual, crossing the terrain of what was seen of them. And the best example is the following. The last time they did a photo shoot as humans, it was in 1978 … and from there, the figure of the machine, of a power station, of Kraftwerk.

The machine and the human being have always been in a constant conflict of supposed superiority although ironically, one does not exist without the other and the other can no longer survive without the one. Kraftwerk could not exist without the machine, and the machine can no longer sound the same without them.

