Kraft gives away grilled cheese sandwich incense this National Cheese Sandwich Day

Today is National Cheese Sandwich Day, and to celebrate it the Kraft company launched the first incense with the smell of grilled cheese sandwich. It should be remembered that Kraft is one of the oldest suppliers of American cheese slices, so you must know very well how to go through the process to add this aroma to incense.

The essence is called Kraft Singles Grilled Cheese-cense, and it is intended to give you the warm and comfortable sensation that one feels when tasting one of these dishes.

In other words, you can fill your home, office or even your car with the aroma of cheese, if this is your wish. Incense sticks even come equipped with a Kraft-branded wooden stand so you can clean the ash easily.

If this is a product that you are interested in having, we regret to inform you that it is not for sale, but you can participate in a raffle to win one for free,

All you have to do is Tweet using the hashtags #BreatheCheesy and #Sweepstakes April 12-15 for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via private Twitter message starting April 16. Take into account that only 1,000 incense sticks will be delivered with their respective holders, so the recommendation would be that you publish your tweet as soon as possible.

It should be noted that each package with five incense sticks, along with its wooden base, is priced at $ 6.05, as reported on the official contest site.

Prizes will be mailed to the lucky winners 8-16 weeks after the contest closes.

