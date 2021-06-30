Kpop group BTS plays with spot, the robotic dog from Boston Dynamics

06/29/2021 at 11:05 PM CEST

Boston Dynamics robots can dance. We have seen Spot and Atlas dance like true geniuses many times, and some videos of them in action have become viral hits, in fact, they were the most watched of the last year.

A collaboration with the most successful K-pop group, BTS, has brought the robot fandom and Korean pop together to celebrate this incredible feat. But while the two videos are fun, they are a bit underwhelming. Hyundai closed its deal to buy a majority of Boston Dynamics shares last week.

BTS are the ambassadors of the famous Hyundai car brand, and they took the opportunity to celebrate the occasion and dance with the robots. In the video we can see how Spot cuts a carpet with the group in one of the clips. Then they dance together for about 20 seconds in total. In the other video, seven Spot robot dogs, one for each member of BTS, perform a routine choreographed to the band’s song “Ioniq: I’m On It,” an ode dedicated to Hyundai’s electric vehicle sub-brand.

The clip featuring BTS amassed a couple million views in a day or so on YouTube.