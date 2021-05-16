KPMG Executive Missing Last Year Alan White Found Dead in Texas



Alan White.

Photo: Dallas Police Department / Courtesy

#BREAKING: Remains Found Near Paul Quinn College ID’d As Missing Dallas Executive James Alan White https://t.co/rGuRXndov0 – CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) May 15, 2021

James Alan White, a businessman who disappeared in October, was found dead in a wooded area of ​​Dallas, Texas.

An inspection team working for Paul Quinn College found human remains near campus Thursday, police said. Hours later, the Dallas County coroner identified the remains as White’s, without specifying yet. the cause of death.

The executive of the international accounting firm KPMG what was last seen Putting gas in his Porsche after a visit to the gym on October 22. A security video captured her at the service station, unaccompanied.

The 55-year-old man’s vehicle was found about a week later and there were no signs of a fight or accident. Now, almost seven months later, his body was found less than a mile from where his luxury car was abandoned, according to People.

“I am not going to lose hope at all. Until they tell me he’s gone, ”White’s mother, Maralu Craven, told ABC News in November. “Someone has to know something … I don’t understand this at all, ”he said, adding:“ I never thought at 82 that I would go to the police station for a son who never caused problems. “

“Your mind runs through all these scenarios of what could have happened,” White’s partner Rusty Jenkins said at the time. “But it’s all just kind of guesswork until we get some facts or some clues. But your mind plays all day with what happened, what could have happened, “the New York Post was quoted as saying.

There is a $ 10,000 private reward for information related to the case and another $ 5,000 offered by Dallas police.

See the updated blog post regarding the Endangered Missing Person – Mr. James Alan White.https: //t.co/xiuMiO5i4Z – Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 15, 2021

