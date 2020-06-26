Surely many of you will be VERY related to this term, and others perhaps only a little or call it otherwise.

Today I want to share the importance of being very clear about the objectives that we are going to pursue in our digital strategy and how we are going to measure them, remember that nothing that cannot be measured is worth doing.

The KPIs are precisely the points that we are going to take into account to know if we are numerically reaching our goal, this in digital terms is very valuable thanks to the fact that we can make changes immediately if we are constantly monitoring our campaigns and optimizing them.

Having clear KPIs will give you the clarity of knowing if you are reaching your goals or not.

What decisions can you make through the KPIs?

How much to invest

Which audience to use

Which geographical points are more efficient

Which formats work best

How long will my campaign last

I would tell you that everything, even the creative part, can be done based on a KPI of user behavior with an art compared to other graphic or animated art.

But … How do I define my KPIs?

IT DEPENDS.

Yes, it depends on what is your objective? Example:

If you are an e-commerce, generate traffic to your website, sales, re-mkt campaigns, etc.

If you are a restaurant: SCOPE & INTERACTIONS (Please forget about the followers and the likes) are not a very useful KPI although it is a KPI.

If you are a department store: You will have a “KPI´s SET” since being a department store you have many fronts and each front will have its own objectives.

Do not lose sight of the importance of KPIs as they are a great ally in the creation and execution of the campaign.

