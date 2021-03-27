Koyi K Utho’s vocalist Zero leaves the band

For more than ten years, Gerardo Minotta Villa, better known as Zero, was in charge of leading the voice in the industrial metal band Koyi K Utho. The imposing image of this vocalist is surely embedded in the memory of all fans of Colombian heavy music, but this March 21 the band announced that Zero will no longer be part of Koyi.

“For personal reasons and after a mutual agreement, Gerardo has decided to withdraw from the group, we can only wish him the best of luck in his life projects and thank him for all these years of work,” says the statement signed by the others. members of the band.

Koyi K Utho has not only exploded stages throughout Colombia, it has also participated in festivals such as Hell & Heaven and the 70,000 Tons of Metal. The group assured in the statement that it will continue working and present new music in order to continue the legacy it has formed.