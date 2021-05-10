Kovalev could return at cruiserweight

Russian Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KO) would be preparing his return to the ring, and could move up from light heavyweight to cruiserweight in that hypothetical fight.

At 38, it would be the veteran fighter’s first time to gain weight in his long career. He has not stepped into the ring for a year and a half, after being knocked out in the eleventh round of his fight against Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in 2019.

He was going to have returned to action at the end of last January against Bektemir Melikuziev, but one of his tests turned out to have traces of synthetic testosterone; However, the Russian does not face a harsh penalty without boxing, as there may have been irregularities in the analytical process. Since then, he has successfully passed six doping tests.

It is speculated that the fight could be held in Russia against a second-rate rival, so that Kovalev regains positive feelings and, with his age close to forty years, soon approach the titles of a division that is not at its best in what what talent is concerned.