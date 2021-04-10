Kourtney’s boyfriend gets his name tattooed on his chest

In addition, the tatoo, made in black script font, is in a very important place: above the left nipple … yes, on the side of the heart.

And Kourtney did not ignore this new proof of love, because in fact she shared a photo of the tattoo on her Instagram account, as if to imply that she was pleased with this gesture from her boyfriend.

Some media speculate that this is not the first tattoo dedicated to Kourtney. In March, Travis got the phrase “You’re so cool” tattooed on one leg, inspired by the 1993 film True Romance, it is a kind of tribute to the oldest of the Kardashians, although the couple has not confirmed this information.