Kourtney pregnant? Travis rubs his belly and stirs up the rumors

After being seen together on their Disneyland vacation, the couple spread rumors of a possible pregnancy.

Kourtney kardashian Y Travis barker They have become one of the most adored couples in Hollywood.

Being always in love and loving each other, it is not strange to see them showing affection in public.

Although the latest photographs aroused some uncertainty among the couple’s followers. Is Kourtney pregnant?

As they both waited for their car to head to UFC 264, they were photographed as Travis gently stroked the model’s belly.

The couple was preparing for the fight Mcgregor in Las Vegas, although they had to wait almost 15 minutes for their car to arrive.

This is due to the number of VIPs and guests that disembarked for the mega fight when they left the Wynn Tower Suites.

Meanwhile, without any haste, they took the opportunity to spend time together while making love.

Travis wore a white T-shirt, a leather jacket that read, “What are u starring at as $ hole !?” and red plaid pants.

While Kourtney wore a total black look, with a one-shoulder top and rubberized pants.

The couple have enjoyed good times sharing with their children and alone. Both have formed strong ties with each other’s children, becoming important figures for the other.

They have been in a relationship since early 2021, although the suspicions began long before.

Thus, both have been of great company to the other. He has supported her at fashion shows and events around the city, while she has accompanied him to recitals and musical performances.

Kourtney and Travis have spent their vacations at the beach, amusement parks, and on the streets of Los Angeles. Enjoying each other’s company, will you be ready to take the next step?

