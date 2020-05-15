If someone is capable of imposing trends, those are the Kardashian sisters, whose clothes, clothes, wallets or shoes that they immediately wear are sold out in the most recognized stores in the world. That’s what he accomplished Kourtney Kardashian last year when he went for a walk in Italy with a peculiar accessory.

The elder of the Kardashian-Jenner clan It made a mini bag popular and sold out in a few weeks. The tiny bag caused a sensation due to its small size in which not even a phone fits.

The point is that it is not just any bag, because the reputation of the brand is what makes Kourtney herself want to wear it. The piece belongs to the firm Jacquemus, by the French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, famous since 2013 when he debuted on the Parisian catwalks.

Although not all its models are of that size, as it also offers larger wallets, such as beach bags, it does unleash curiosity small bags that look like dolls.

Kourtney Kardashian went crazy with this mini model

Anyone would think that such objects can only be used by girls or dolls, given their tiny size. However, it is women, adults, like Kourtney, who are interested in this type of design.

According to brand website, the bag the businesswoman was carrying is the “Le Chiquito” model. It is valued at $ 510, according to El Diario NY.

As incredible as it may seem, there is another much smaller version called “Le Petit Chiquito”. In this case a lipstick fits in and costs 270 US dollars.

To find out about this bag, for sure her sister Kylie would have already bought it from her daughter Stormi, who is famous for having numerous brand name mini wallets, among which several of Louis Vuitton stand out.

