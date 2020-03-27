Throughout his life he has had more than one controversy, however this is one of the most talked about

Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian She may not be the wealthiest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she does maintain a large fan base that follows her on her social media and supports her in any decision she makes. And it is that, being the largest of the sisters, she has always been seen as a mature person who knows what he wants.

On more than one occasion it was seen involved in a scandal with her sisters and although these have been great, today we are going to tell you about the greatest that he had to face. This is related to the paternity of her first child.

In 2009 the socialite was pregnant with her then boyfriend Scott DisickHer first child was born in December and was well received by fans of the clan. However the model Michael Girgenti could have been the father. Or at least that’s how all the media speculated

And it is that before they got pregnant Kourtney and Scott took a time and paused the relationship, it was in that small interval that the Kardashian was with the model for a fleeting moment. The bomb exploded when the model admitted this and filed a lawsuit claiming to be Mason Dash’s father.

It all ended with a paternity test in which they confirmed that Disick is the father. There were three years of rumors and speculation that ended with a forceful message in which Kourtney said that she was always sure who the father of her son was.

