Kourtney Kardashian without the bikini top and on her back, from below, she showed off her white dental floss



Kourtney Kardashian.

Photo: Kelly Sullivan / Getty Images

Kourtney kardashian She loves to share images of her physique in minor garments, especially if these are tiny bikinis, because she is proud of the body she has, since it maintains it through healthy nutrition and constant exercise. But this time she posed for the camera in a daring way, even without a bra, because she said she had pinched a pimple. But the photo, revealing as it is, exposes nothing but the white floss of her bathing suit.

These are some of the exercises that Kourtney Kardashian performs from home to stay in shape and even stand out above her sisters, since for many her body is the only real one in the family.

Here is a sample of how much Kourtney enjoys posing with really small bikinis, and more if she is in the arms of her new love, the musician Travis Barker, with whom some say she could marry and it would not be until this year for the couple to officialize their relationship and become a whole marriage. It is unknown if Scott Disick, the businesswoman’s ex-husband, is ready to face this fact.

