During this quarantine, many celebrities have decided take some of your best and hottest photos out of your stock, and of course Kourtney Kardashian could not be left behind.

In your latest networking post, the brand new big sister of the Kardashian clan it boasted its sensual anatomy in an impressive and very revealing green dress, whose neckline has raised low passions in your personal account Instagram.

“ABCDEFG goodbye”, wrote the also businesswoman in her publication, which in A few hours having been hung is close to reaching a million likes.

But this It is not the first time that Kourtney chooses the spectacular grand piano in his house to set the nets on fire, since just a few months ago he chose that same spot to paralyze the networks with another captivating cleavage.

.