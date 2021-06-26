Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down to a Bra While Wearing Fangs

I don’t know how we got here, but somehow the most Type A member of the KarJenner fam is out here in nothing but a bra and vampire fangs. QUE. IS. HAPPENING. Why, Kourtney, why ??? Yep, Kourtney (as in Kourtney Kardashian) is rocking (?) Vampire fangs on her Instagram. The University of Arizona grad. The mother of the three. The woman who named her lifestyle website, Poosh. This same woman is wearing fangs for no damn reason at all.

OK, I’m just gonna say it: Travis Barker is totally rubbing off on Kourtney. I mean, the guy has a ton of tattoos (including some on his face) and is an actual rock star. And I don’t mean that in the “I’m a pop singer, but want to call myself a rock star” kind of way. I mean that in the literal “I’m a drummer in a rock band called Blink-182” way. The guy has street cred (do people still say that ??).

Anyway, Kourt shared the pics of her in lingerie and fangs. Despite the absurdity of it, she did pull off the lewk.

She captioned the post with a simple vampire emoji and already has 2.4 million likes. The influence. ICYMI: Kravis has been together since the beginning of the year. They’re full-on in love too and were recently spotted making out by fans (lol).

A source recently told Us Weekly an engagement could be in their future. “An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” the insider revealed. “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family. “

I’m weirdly here for it

