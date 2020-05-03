Kourtney Kardashian shows sensual photos from her trip to Costa Rica | Instagram Special

Kim Kardashian’s sister: Kourtney Kardashian He has lit social networks with sensual photos on the beaches of Costa Rica where he boasts his statuesque body in a metallic gray swimsuit. The socialite and businesswoman took advantage of the quarantine to remember some of her most recent trips.

Of all her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian has taken the opportunity to publish past photos of trips and events to get nostalgic during these weeks on social networks, taking advantage of a friend’s birthday to post photos of her time in Costa Rica.

The series of photos that shows Kourtney is a sequence of images that they let her see with her friend enjoying a beautiful day at the beach as they try to stand up on a table. Kourtney has proven to be one of the Kardashian sisters who travels the most and invests time and money to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Kourtney Kardashian She has positioned herself as the queen of drama in recent weeks, but what we cannot deny is that the socialite has one of the most enviable figures in the Kardashian clan.

During the past few weeks, Kourtney Kardashian has been the protagonist of the controversy due to the great fight he had with his sister Kim Kardashian that went as far as the blows and caused his apparent departure from the reality show.

The socialite has made it very clear that she is no longer comfortable with the fact that the cameras follow her all day since you wish you had a little more privacy in your home and in his life in general. He is rumored to have made that decision because he wants to keep his romantic relationships anonymous.

Currently several media claim that he decided to resume his relationship with Younes BendjimaHowever, there is no trace of it on their social networks or in reality. On the other hand, his sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian They claim that they have worked hard to keep the show going, while Kourtney she is not very happy with everything that fame has brought her.

