Kourtney Kardashian.

Photo:

Kevork Djansezian / .

After the strong physical confrontation with his sister Kim, the greatest of the Kardashian has wanted to turn the page on their networks showing that her age does not make her less sensual than the rest of the clan.

The businesswoman revealed in Instagram the most ardent of the postcards that was taken for the publications of his digital poosh magazine, in which her open dress has revealed a lot of her anatomy.

Without bra and with her panties exposed, the television star managed exceed a million likes with his burning image, also achieving a lot of flattery of his millions of followers.

