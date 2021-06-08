Kourtney Kardashian Posts Vial of Travis Barker’s Blood

Today in Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are doing the absolute most, the POOSH founder and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hopped on Instagram Stories to … post a vial of Travis’ blood?

The blood vial in question (help, what is this sentence) was originally posted on Travis’ Instagram and has his birthday, 11.14.75, written on it. As our friends at Cosmo UK note, it’s unclear at this point whether this is a medical thing or a romantic thing — as these two would hardly be the first couple in history to wear each other’s blood around their necks. In fact, Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed that he wears Megan Fox’s blood around his neck in the caption to this casual post:

As MGK told Ellen, “Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship. I didn’t have a passport either, so she was going out to Bulgaria, and so I was kinda freaking out like, ‘You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you … “I mean, some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA. “

Kay! TBD on if Kourtney will soon be spotted wearing Travis’ casual blood around her neck, but either way I have to go because I suddenly feel the urge to shop at Hot Topic, bye.

