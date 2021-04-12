Kourtney Kardashian posts a bra photo from 20 years ago!



Kourtney Kardashian makes an impact with a photo from more than 20 years ago and in a bra.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth. / Getty Images

The eldest of the clan Kardashian, Kourtney kardashianIt has always been one of the ones that has attracted the most public attention because it is certainly also the one that remains almost “the same”. Not only because it does not have so many aesthetic touches but because it really seems that the years do not pass through it. For this reason, he published a photograph in which he comes out wearing only a black bra on top, but the most shocking thing is that the photo dates from 1999, when Kourtney he would be approximately 19 years old.

As you will see, the difference between that Kourtney and the one now is not as exaggerated as the obvious difference that we would notice if it were one of his sisters. Even the same Kylie jenner, who is barely 23 years old, has undergone a radical change from his youth until now.

The fact is that, despite having had three children and not being a fitness fanatic, but training “just and necessary”, she keeps herself great and that was noted by her followers, who did not stop praising her freshness and “youth ”.

On the other hand, the influencer and owner of the empire Poosh, He let it be known days ago that his heart was full of love. The businesswoman published a photograph in which the singer of Blink 182, Travis barker with his torso exposed, which is almost all tattooed but showing his new “acquisition”: a new tattoo with “Kourtney”, the name of his new love and with whom he already knows he has a more formal relationship.

Everything indicates that the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty is really enjoying being in love and excited again and Travis reciprocates in an exceptional way.

Keep reading:

Bodyguard and personal friend of Tekashi 6ix9ine dies

“He killed a waiter or taxi driver and chased Silvia Pinal by shooting her,” Maxine Woodside’s strong confession about Enrique Guzmán

Dressed in white, Carolina Sandoval ‘got married’ on the beach and walked to the ‘altar’ again

Prince Harry travels without Meghan Markle to the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip